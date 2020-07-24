Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $5.58 Million Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of CARR opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fidus Investment Corp Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Fidus Investment Corp Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 31,027 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 31,027 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,121 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,121 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $5.58 Million Position in Carrier Global
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $5.58 Million Position in Carrier Global
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 114,059 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 114,059 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report