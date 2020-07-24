Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $5.58 Million Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of CARR opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

