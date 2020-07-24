Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 114,059 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

