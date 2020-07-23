Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna Inc has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,015,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,009,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283,582 shares of company stock worth $144,629,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

