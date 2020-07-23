Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,811 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $138.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EA. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.59.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

