Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 220.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.