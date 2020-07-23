BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230,902 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,919 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

