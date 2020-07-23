International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.