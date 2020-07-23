Geneva Partners LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,792.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,263.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

