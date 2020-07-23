GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 107 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

