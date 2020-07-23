International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Macerich by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Macerich by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAC. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.96 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

