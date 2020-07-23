Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8,474.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $1,212,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $33,445,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,015,657 shares in the company, valued at $130,009,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283,582 shares of company stock valued at $144,629,958. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moderna from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

