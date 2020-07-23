Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,792.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,263.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

