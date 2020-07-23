GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $203,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.