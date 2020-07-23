BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after buying an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,945,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after buying an additional 653,415 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

