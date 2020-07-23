Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,792.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,263.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

