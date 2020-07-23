SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,882,740,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

NYSE LIN opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $246.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

