Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $883.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $891.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $816.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $755.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

