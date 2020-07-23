Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 935,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

MRVL stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $39.40.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

