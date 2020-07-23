Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

