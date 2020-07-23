Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 174.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $146,046.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,733,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

