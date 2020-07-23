Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 323.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,176 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

