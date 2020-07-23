Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.75 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. The company has a market cap of $1,605.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

