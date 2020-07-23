Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

