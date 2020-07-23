Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

