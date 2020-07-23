Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $140.63 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,997 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,524 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $140,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

