Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is HighTower Trust Services LTA’s 3rd Largest Position

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.8% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

MSFT stock opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

