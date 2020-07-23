Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1,068.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

