BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 77,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $104.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

