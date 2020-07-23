403 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 403 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $136.20 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

