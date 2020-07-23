Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
