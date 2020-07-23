Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

