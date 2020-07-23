Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,792.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

