Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $692,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,263.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

