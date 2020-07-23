Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,263.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

