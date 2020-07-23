Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 144.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,171 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.84 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,070 shares of company stock worth $4,419,075. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

