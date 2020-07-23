Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $7,801,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 80,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock opened at $255.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.12 and a 12 month high of $257.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

