Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,779 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

