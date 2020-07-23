Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 710.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.60.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,762.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

