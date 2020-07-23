San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 2,089 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,658,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,563,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $5,687,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average of $176.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,605.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

