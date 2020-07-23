Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 36,525 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,525 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,482,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $211.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,605.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.83.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

