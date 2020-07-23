Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $42,000 in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

NYSE CRL opened at $198.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $201.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.35.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $42,000 in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc
