587 Shares in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 13,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

NYSE QTWO opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO William M. Furrer sold 18,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $1,697,552.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $38,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,795 shares of company stock worth $68,915,183. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

