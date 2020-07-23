Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,232 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,402,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. BHP Group PLC has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.