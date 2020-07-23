Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

