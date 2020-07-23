Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 82.6% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 535,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,351,000 after buying an additional 242,418 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.