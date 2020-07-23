Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 535,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,418 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

