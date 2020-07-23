Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 1,259 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

