Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.68.

ADI stock opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

