Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $14.29 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,286,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

