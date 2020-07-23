Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 69.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $106.56.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

