Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,418 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $42,000 in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $42,000 in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc
587 Shares in Q2 Holdings Inc Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.
587 Shares in Q2 Holdings Inc Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Stake in BHP Group PLC
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Stake in BHP Group PLC
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report