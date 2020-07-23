Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,418 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $75,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

